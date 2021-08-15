Global Tourism Resilience Centre to coordinate support for Haiti

Jamaica's Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre is to coordinate the regional response to the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.

More than 300 people were killed when the powerful tremor sent buildings collapsing on them.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has expressed sympathy to the people of Haiti.

"These climatic events are showing us more and more, that vulnerable countries in the Caribbean need to be more prepared to manage and mitigate when then they occur,” said Bartlett.

As part of efforts to provide support, the global resilience centre will be coordinating with regional leaders to meet and discuss the impact of the earthquake and examine the implications for Caribbean tourism.

“Just as we coordinated short to midterm mitigation for the volcanic eruption that occurred in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the centre will be coordinating with our regional partners for the way forward,” said Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, Professor Lloyd Waller.

