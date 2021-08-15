JUST IN: House Speaker among three charged for illegal dumping

House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple Philibert is among three people charged by the St Ann Police with illegal dumping.

It is reported that around noon today, Dalrymple Philibert, her son and their gardener were travelling in a car that stopped somewhere in Runaway Bay to dump cardboard boxes.

While there, the police pulled up.

Dalrymple Philibert reportedly explained that the garbage truck was often seen removing garbage from the location.

The House Speaker is said to have apologised, before having the boxes picked up and packed in her car.

She and the two men were about to leave when the police informed that they would be charged.

The three were later charged with breaches of the National Solid Waste Management Authority Act and summoned to appear in court.

A person found guilty of littering may be fined up to $1 million or sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding nine months.

The convict may also be fined and sentenced to imprisonment.

Contacted, this evening Dalrymple-Philibert said she could not speak as she was on another call.

However, subsequent calls to her phone went unanswered.

- Damion Mitchell

