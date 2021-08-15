Saving lives through divine intervention

Ruth Gakunga’s parents had high hopes that their daughter would become a nurse. But the Jamaican chaplain candidate with the United States 83rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 510th Regional Support Group said she felt a different calling.

Born in Clarendon, Jamaica, she enlisted in the US Army in 2013, serving for nearly six years before entering the chaplain candidate programme. Lieutenant Gakunga is now weeks away from finishing seminary and becoming a US Army Chaplain.

Her recent experiences supporting Swift Response in Hungary, interacting with Hungarian, Polish, and Romanian troops, and serving soldiers in the European theatre have convinced herthat she is doing what she was meant to do.

“I’m, basically, here providing for the soldier’s spiritual needs so they are ready for battle,” Gakunga said. “A ready soldier is a ready soldier all around the board. Spirituality is very important, and that’s why I’m here.”

Her work goes far beyond chapel services and Bible studies. On a recent hike to the Lichtenberg Castle in Kusel, Germany, with 83rd CSSB Commander Lt Col Andrea Talbert, Gakunga saw a couple with a small child having a heated discussion.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The married soldiers had planned to take first-birthday photos of their child, but their disagreement had created anything but a celebratory atmosphere.

“We were about to go up the mountain, and the husband slammed the car door and walked away,” said Gakunga.

Concerned, the chaplain candidate wanted to find him. When she and Talbert turned back, they found the wife with the baby. The mother shared a bit about the situation, and the husband eventually returned.

“God put them in my path,” said Gakunga. “And we all sat down and talked at this public-hiking site.”

Talbert watched the baby so the couple could talk.

“I was able to get them together and have them say their piece,” said Gakunga. “As a young couple with a new baby, they needed some tools to navigate their new life.”

The impromptu counseling session went well, and Gakunga received a commendation for her efforts, with her commander remarking that she witnessed Gakunga save two lives that day.

That one-on-one interaction is Gakunga’s favourite part of her job. She views every opportunity to help someone as evidence of God’s love as He sees fit to put people in her path.

“I’m just amazed at God’s eternal care for people,” she said. “He will move mountains for people.”

As she prepares to become a 56-Alpha (Chaplain), she is praying about going from reserve duty to active duty. It’s not a question of if, but of when, as she and her husband Michael raise their children Abigail, age two, and one-year-old Joshua.

No matter the timeline, Gakunga has faith that she will be in the right place at the right time.

editorial@gleanerjm.com