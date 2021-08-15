Taxi groups reject 15 per cent fare increase, want further talks with gov't

Some groups of taxi operators have rejected the 15 per cent fare increase announced by the government.

The increase, the first in eight years, is due to take effect tomorrow.

Last night, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), convened a meeting with other taxi groups to review the fare increase.

According to TODSS, the president of the Jamaica Association of Owners and Operators Lou Barton and the heads of four smaller associations attended, as well as representatives of ride-sharing apps Red Plate and Aryvve.

TODSS president Egeton Newman says after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, 70 per cent of the taxi operators voted to reject the increase.

Instead, they want to have discussions with the transport minister and the head of the Transport Authority.

"The association needs to also know the reason why the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) did not get a fare adjustment," said Newman in a statement.

In announcing the fare increase last week, the Transport Minister said the 15 per cent fare increase would not be applied to the JUTC and Montego Metro.

TODSS wants all public transport operators to delay increasing their fares until further notice.

