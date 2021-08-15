Water disruptions for several St Mary communities tomorrow

The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by the Iterboreale/Agualta Vale relift stations in St Mary will be out of water on Monday, August 16 from 5 a.m to 5 p.m.

The shutdown is to facilitate an emergency leak repair.

Areas to be affected:

Highgate

Richmond

Esher

Lewis Store

Frazerwood

Clonmwell

Belfield

Stockholm Park Housing Scheme

Islington

Harewood Hall

Albany

Zion Hill

Robins Bay

Heywood Hall

Pinacle

Lebanon Housing Scheme

Islingon

Albany

Zion Hill

Sport Road

Rosend

Robins Bay

Baccaswood

White Hall

Nustfield

Martin

Friendship

Lindon Housing Scheme

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com