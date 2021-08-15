Water disruptions for several St Mary communities tomorrow
The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by the Iterboreale/Agualta Vale relift stations in St Mary will be out of water on Monday, August 16 from 5 a.m to 5 p.m.
The shutdown is to facilitate an emergency leak repair.
Areas to be affected:
Highgate
Richmond
Esher
Lewis Store
Frazerwood
Clonmwell
Belfield
Stockholm Park Housing Scheme
Islington
Harewood Hall
Albany
Zion Hill
Robins Bay
Heywood Hall
Pinacle
Lebanon Housing Scheme
Sport Road
Rosend
Baccaswood
White Hall
Nustfield
Martin
Friendship
Lindon Housing Scheme
