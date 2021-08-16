Corporate Area, Spanish Town transport operators blast 15% fare hike

Asha Wilks/Gleaner Intern

Taxi and Coaster bus operators in the Corporate Area and Spanish Town, St Catherine have not come on board with the 15 per cent hike in fares that took effect this morning.

After eight years without a raise, busmen and cabbies said they would not accept less than a 50 per cent jump in fares for ridership.

That move would force commuters to cough up $150 per ride compared to $100.

In Spanish Town, St Catherine, and Papine, St Andrew, most operators told The Gleaner on Monday that the proposed adjustment was not sustainable.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

One taxi operator who requested anonymity said the 15 per cent increase would be of no help with gas prices rising weekly.

“The driver dem nah guh tek $15,” said the taxi driver, who revealed that he and his colleagues were rounding up the figure to $120.

He said that spiralling fuel prices were severely eroding revenues, with taxi operators wondering whether they were working for gas stations and not for themselves.

The cab driver said that 70 cents out of every dollar went towards fuel.

Coaster operator Roger Bartley said that buses have started to transit through the Spanish Town toll plaza to slash travel time into Kingston.

Toll fees are passed on to the passengers, he said.

Bartley described that option as a win-win: “more efficient to passengers and the driver."

“You have a lot of people from Old Harbour, May Pen, and Linstead ... You see the time dem tek fi come through the traffic, them woulda reach here and get taxi,” Bartley said.

The incentive to cut out traffic on prescribed routes has become more prevalent with the lengthening of curfews to curb a spike in coronavirus cases.

Commuters must get off the streets by 7 p.m. on weekdays, at 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

A Papine cabbie who gave his name only as Steve was disgruntled about the fare increase.

“What can $15 dollar buy? Can it pay for brake shoe and all the other things?” he asked.

Steve noted that though it was illegal to hike fares to $150, bus and taxi operators could not compromise on principle.

“We cannot do better than that because price a gas a guh up,” he said,

Effective August 16, the base rate for hackney carriages moved from $187.50 to $270, as their per-kilometre rate moved from $37.50 to $54.

Route taxi base fares increased slightly from $82.50 to $95.

The per-kilometre rate rose from $4.50 to $5.50.

Petra-Kene Williams, manager of corporate communications at the Transport Authority, the state regulator, said that investigations are under way into operators undercharging commuters as teams were dispatched early Monday morning.

Williams is encouraging passengers to report routes that overcharge, as “it is easier for us if passengers report it because then we can use our resources more efficiently.”

The Transport Authority has so far received reports of overcharging in the Manchester towns of Spalding and Christiana.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.