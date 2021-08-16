Drivers, tour operators upset after being turned away at Ocho Rios pier

Chaos erupted near the cruise terminus at the pier in Ocho Rios, St Ann as the Carnival Sunrise docked this morning.

Angry taxi drivers voiced disapproval at being prevented by the police and private security personnel from picking up cruise passengers, even those who had pre-booked tours.

The cops and private security personnel reportedly turned away a woman and her son who were to be picked up by the son's father.

One small tour operator who arrived to pick up guests from the cruise ship received a rude awakening as, just as he was greeting them, security personnel rushed between the parties and turned them away.

Jake, who operates Jake's Tours in Ocho Rios, was close to tears as he related the incident.

"My driver is totally protocol compliant, I even spent $8,000 to do a covid test this morning, and it's negative, so I could be here to meet them," he said.

Other persons were similarly upset.

"Look deh! A jus Dunns River, Dolphin Cove and Mystic Mountain a get all di people dem, wha bout the small man?" a driver shouted.

As the drivers voiced their concerns, several busloads of cruise passengers were being shuttled in the general direction of those attractions.

Meanwhile, craft traders at the Ocho Rios Craft Market, which is up the road from the Ocho Rios pier, sat for hours staring at their goods with no tourists in sight.

"We getting nobody, nobody at all from the cruise ship," director Donovan Richards complained.

- Carl Gilchrist

