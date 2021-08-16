Earthquake Unit reports minor quake

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona is reporting that a minor quake hit sections of the Jamaica this afternoon.

The unit says the 3.1 magnitude quake occurred about 12:37 p.m. and that the epicentre was located approximately six kilometres southwest of Alligator Pond, Manchester.

It had a focal depth of 17 kilometres and was reportedly felt in Manchester and St Elizabeth.

