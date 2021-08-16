Jamaica under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Jamaica as Tropical Depression Grace prepares to move closer to the island with the potential to restrengthen.

The Meteorological Service explains that this means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.

At 7:00 a.m. the centre of Tropical Depression Grace was located near Latitude 17.4 degrees North, Longitude 70.9 degrees West or about 355 miles east of Morant Point, Jamaica.

This is also 125 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Grace is moving towards the west near 15 miles per hour and west to west-northwest motion is expected over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 miles per hour, with higher gusts, and little change in strength is forecast during the next 24-36 hours.

The Met office says over the past 12 hours, forecast models have been making adjustments, predicting the approach of Tropical Depression Grace closer to the northern coastline of Jamaica than originally expected.

Although there is still some uncertainty concerning Grace's track, the centre is now expected to move over or close to southern Haiti today before passing between Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday as a tropical storm, it added.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical depression could generate flash floods and will affect Jamaica starting late tonight and continuing through the day on Tuesday as Grace passes north of the island.

Strong, gusty winds will also be experienced, primarily over northern parishes on Tuesday.

Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate over the next 24-36 hours, especially east and north of the island and marine interests are urged to exercise caution.

The Met office says it continues to monitor the progress of this system.

