JPS preparing to activate emergency operation amid storm watch

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it is preparing to activate its emergency operations as Jamaica remains under a tropical storm watch.

Tropical Depression Grace is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the island on Tuesday.

The JPS says its preparations will facilitate a quick response to any damage to the electricity infrastructure and minimise the impact of power outages.

"Some customers may lose power supply, depending on the severity of the system when it gets to Jamaica. Heavy rains will likely cause landslides and some infrastructure damage,” said JPS corporate communications director Winsome Callum.

The JPS is reminding customers to make their own preparations and to be patient if they lose power supply.

“We will not be able to begin restoration until after the storm conditions have passed and it is safe for our team members to work. Once it is safe, the teams will go out to first do damage assessment, and then carry out the necessary repairs to the power delivery network, before restoring power supply to communities and individual customers,” said Callum.

The JPS said it will accept outage reports via its mobile app and at its website at jpsco.com.

It said these options would eliminate the long waiting time that may be experienced during calls to the contact care centre.

