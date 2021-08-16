New CARICOM secretary general says unity will help to drive the region forward

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

Belizean Dr Carla Barnett, who assumed office today as the eighth secretary general of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has highlighted that the Caribbean's wellspring of unity will be a source of strength to move the region forward.

She succeeds Dominican economist Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

“There is no doubt about the innate sense of community in the people of the region, which manifests itself in both our brightest and our darkest days. We all enjoy our successes in sport, celebrating across the region the recent victories in the Olympic Games. We all celebrate our cultural icons and with the same spirit of oneness, we do all that we can to help our sisters and our brothers when disasters strike,” the economist said in her address at today's virtual installation ceremony.

Barnett acknowledged the severity of the challenges which face the region and reasoned that building resilience against climate change and the urgency of constructing a recovery from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic demands continued focus.

“Even as we address these critical tasks, we cannot afford to neglect youth unemployment, which has led to the explosion of the jobless in the wake of COVID-19. A troubling rise in crime, especially violent crime in the home and on the streets, the need to strengthen food security, reduce the incidence of non-communicable diseases, and more effectively, address the issue of blacklisting by the major industrial countries and the consequential loss of correspondent banking relations,” Barnett detailed.

In May 2020, Jamaica, Barbados, and Bahamas were among the Caribbean countries listed on the European Union's blacklist.

In February, Barbados was taken off the blacklist while Dominica was added.

Barnett pointed out that it is incumbent on all Caribbean people to be engaged in finding solutions and taking action to overcome these obstacles, in the region's path to a secure, viable and ultimately sustainably prosperous community for all.

The 48th anniversary of CARICOM was celebrated in July and as the region approaches the 50th, Barnett said achievable goals must be set.

“A past generation put in place a solid foundation and institutions relevant to the needs of the region at that time. It is now the turn of another generation, not only to secure and improve on those gains, but to use the creativity, ingenuity, and dynamism that are the signature characteristics of Caribbean people to reimagine the next 50 years of CARICOM,” she remarked.

“I am here to serve and advance the interests of governments and peoples of the Caribbean Community and I will do so to the best of my ability,” said CARICOM's first woman secretary general.

From 1997 to 2002, Barnett served as the first woman and youngest deputy-secretary of CARICOM.

