Police suspend visits for inmates in lock-ups amid COVID spike

The police have suspended visits for inmates in lock-ups as COVID cases spike.

In a release, the police communication arm said the suspension takes effect immediately.

It said relatives of inmates who wish to drop off necessities should contact the police station to make arrangements.

At the same time, the police are urging the relatives of inmates granted bail to help to get them out of the lock-ups to reduce overcrowding.

