PSOJ says stronger vaccination measures may be necessary

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says stronger measures may have to be taken in the foreseeable future to increase vaccination, especially among the workforce, as part of efforts to bring about some level of normalcy and stability in the country.

The PSOJ says that based on the current surge in Jamaica's positivity rate and the prolonged negative impact of the COVID19 pandemic, it has been compelled to ponder the question of requiring the workforce to be vaccinated or to subject themselves to regular testing.

After much consideration, the leadership of the PSOJ has decided that at this point it is not required based on the results of internal surveys.

According to the association, the surveys conducted among members of the private sector indicated that 30% of the workforce is willing to take the vaccine and another 33% are indecisive and are still making their assessments to arrive at a decision.

Notwithstanding these results, the PSOJ says it is not ruling out the possibility that stronger measures may have to be taken to boost the take-up of the vaccine.

In commenting on vaccine hesitancy in the workforce, PSOJ president Keith Duncan made an appeal to the undecided.

“Jamaica currently has ample supply of vaccines, and I am making a strong appeal to Jamaicans to get off the fence, make good sense prevail, and go in to one of the many vaccination sites and get vaccinated to save your life, the lives of your family and communities.”

The PSOJ is recommending that the Government engages critical stakeholders such as churches, trade unions, private sector, the Opposition and other civil society groups in a national vaccination mobilisation effort.

This effort is urgently needed at this time to boost the health ministry's public education programme and to neutralise the preponderance of misinformation, the PSOJ is arguing.

The PSOJ says it continues to drive its vaccination and public education of the workforce through the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative which has vaccinated over 5,000 workers since July and is now looking to significantly grow the numbers of employees vaccinated.

“We are pleased to see so many of our private sector companies onboard to support the vaccination and education efforts.

“I am also strongly recommending to the business community across the island, not only those who fall within the membership of the PSOJ, to pursue greater work from home policies to reduce movement and the crowding on public transportation. Jamaica needs a united front moving with urgency to educate and mobilise our people to do the right thing and get vaccinated,” said Duncan.

