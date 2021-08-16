Residents block Sav to Grange Hill Road

The main road from Savanna-la-mar to Grange Hill in Westmoreland is now blocked as irate residents protest its poor condition.

The road falls in the constituencies of Independent Member of Parliament George Wright and first-timer Morland Wilson.

Wright said some $60 million has been allocated to fix the road and Wilson confirmed repair plans on his side.

