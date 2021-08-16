Stakeholders want Sav Market relocated to develop waterfront

WESTERN BUREAU:

Stakeholders in Westmoreland are pushing for the relocation of the Savanna-la-Mar Market, which is located on lower Great George Street, to facilitate the orderly development of the parish capital’s waterfront.

“We have to close down that market and say, ‘Listen, this is not going to be a market anymore; this is going to be part of what the tourism product is going to offer,’” said Custos Hartley Perrin. “We need to find somewhere else to put a market, where people can move freely, because part of the current congestion has to do with the market, where vendors spill over into the roadway peddling their goods.”

Perrin also argued that the development plan for Savanna-la Mar needs to be examined critically, looking at future and appropriate developments.

“I have said, for example, that the market is at the wrong place. The only thing that should be there is the fish market,” added Perrin.

Councillor Danree Delancy, the deputy mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, is in agreement with the recommendation.

“Honestly, where it (market) is right now, it’s hard to maintain, taking into consideration that the town sits on the waterfront and the market is located beside the Savanna-la-Mar fort,” said Delancy. “High tide affects the market’s viability, and security is a problem at the market, so it’s best if it’s relocated.”

According to Delancy, back in 2004, the then Westmoreland Parish Council (now Westmoreland Municipal Corporation) was actively trying to find an alternative location to rent for the operation of the municipal market, but they had a challenge finding suitable lands.

“At one point, we were considering a location in the Llandilo area, and at another time we had looked at Paradise, but it came back down to land acquisition; and we are still at the same place today,” he said.

Moses Chybar, president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has also signalled that the business community is in full support of relocating the market as the waterfront is a prime area for development.

“We know that there is fear among some of the people that if they relocate, they may lose that economic opportunity, but we don’t think that will happen because in every town there is always a market, and people will go there, wherever it is,” Chybar said.

However, the chamber boss added that all the stakeholders would have to meet and arrive at a suitable solution, to include a proper study and with an effective means of communication.

George Wright, the independent member of parliament for Westmoreland Central, where the market is located, is seemingly the odd man out. He is of the view that the market requires infrastructural upgrading, not relocation.

“I know the market is desperately in need of a facelift, but removing them is not on the cards. I have to have a dialogue with the people. I can’t just impose things like that on them,” he commented.

