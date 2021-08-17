Gordon 'Butch' Stewart inducted into Caribbean Media Hall of Fame

The late Chairman of the Jamaica Observer, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, has been inducted into the Caribbean Media Hall of Fame

He was welcomed into the hallowed body at a virtual ceremony on Monday at the start of the 52nd annual general assembly of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU).

Chairman of the selection panel for the awards, Vic Fernandes, who was the longest-serving CBU president, said his panel of adjudicators saw a body of national and international contribution at a high level from the inductee which qualified him for their recommendation.

Stewart, who died in January, was also hailed for his contribution to other media organisations such as at the level of their board, including the Express Newspaper and Caribbean Communications Network in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a citation read in his honour, Stewart was also recognised for the advertising support that his businesses gave to media in the region in more than half a dozen countries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It was noted that his Sandals Resorts business also operated an Environmental Media Awards programme for several years in which journalists were awarded for work done in reporting on ecological matters and how they affected the region's ecosystems.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.