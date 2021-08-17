Gov’t should take blame for fare chaos in transportation sector – Phillips

Opposition Spokesperson on Transport Mikael Phillips says the Government cannot escape blame for the chaos and confusion in the public transport sector following the announcement of fare increases.

The announcements resulted in widespread overcharging, uncertainty and refusal of some commuters to pay the stipulated fares, which took effect yesterday.

The Government, through the Ministry of Transport, announced the fare hike last Friday.

According to Phillips, the chaotic situation was worsened as critical stakeholders did not know what the fares were between townships, villages and parish capitals.

“Announcements like these necessitate public education before implementation. In this situation, there has not been any degree of public relations or public education,” Phillips said in a statement today.

He said that the Minister of Transport Robert Montague must take responsibility for the chaos and immediately take steps to avoid further confusion.

Phillips said that the Transport Authority is overwhelmed and cannot police the countless routes and their operators without more effective guidance and public sensitisation.

He noted that the authority has less than 60 inspectors to carry out route monitoring and enforcement and that this is woefully inadequate given the widespread overcharging being reported.

Phillips is again called for the transport minister to do a cost and affordability study of the industry.

Further, the opposition spokesperson reiterated his call for a simultaneous adjustment of the minimum wage to give commuters a break.

