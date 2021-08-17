Growth & Jobs | Local digital marketing entrepreneur offers free consultancy to SMEs

In the spirit of national pride, digital marketing entrepreneur Shane Bennett is offering free consultancy to local SMEs to boost their online sales and visibility during August.

“Running a business can be very isolating in the best economic times, so we’re acutely aware that many are simply trying to stay afloat as they manage over a year into the pandemic,” says Bennett.

Through his company, Integr8 Communications, which offers communication and digital strategy services, he saw the need while having discussions with businesses seeking advice on how to manage their online presence in this, trying time. His long-term vision is to “help distressed Jamaican businesses boost sales, retain customers, and move forward in recovering faster”.

Noting that while business confidence is improving, especially with the increase in vaccinations, companies need some level of hand-holding and care to shift them into the new digital economy.

He and his team are offering a 30-minute chat; a review of each businesses’ socials, digital plan, and sales funnel to see the pain points, isolate the issues, and give an actionable plan for what they can do next on their firm’s digital journey.

Having worked with hundreds of small businesses via a former project, Expo Jamaica, hosted by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, where he led PR and digital business from 2013 to 2016, he notes that digital transformation is especially important now, given the lockdown and the increased accessibility that many Jamaicans have to social/digital media and online services.

“There’s an obvious shift, and we want Jamaican companies to be earning more in the economy, we’ll provide practical tips for digital transformation. It’s as simple as knowing where you are now and where you want to go. We’ll give tips on what to shift, what systems they can utilise now, and how they can increase their current earnings with proven strategies and local case studies.”

Trained in digital marketing strategy, economics and content management, Bennett has worked on projects in at least 10 industries in the last decade, from the small and fledgling to the large and robust, with brands such as telecoms giant FLOW Caribbean, fitness enthusiast Patrice J White, PROVEN Wealth and Love FM, teaching and hosting brand-building workshops along the way.

Between 2014 and 2017, on June 30 each year, he and his business partner, Corve DaCosta, hosted the local leg of the global Social Media Day which connected small businesses to influencers in celebration of the networks and the people that power them; many have thriving social media careers today.

Businesses can register for their FREE session at https://bit.ly/FreeDigitalConsult.