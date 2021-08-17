Immigration Corner | How to renew a British passport, post-Brexit

Dear Mr Bassie,

I am a British citizen and I would like to know how I can go about renewing my British passport. I really need some assistance.

X.D.

Dear X.D.,

Persons should be aware that it costs £75.50 to renew or replace a British passport if applied for online, or £85 if a paper form is used. Please note that persons must be age 16 years old or over, or turning 16 within the next three weeks, to get an adult passport. Persons should be aware that there is a different process to get a passport for a child. In addition, there are different ways to renew or replace a passport if the application is made from outside the United Kingdom.

Persons should allow for up to 10 weeks to get their passport, and that it takes longer to apply by post than online. However, applicants may be able to get a passport urgently if they need one sooner. Persons should not make a reservation to travel until they have a valid passport – the new passport will not have the same number as the old one. In addition, persons are able to track their passport application immediately if they apply online or after 10 weeks, if applied for by post.

The new passport will be sent by courier or Royal Mail. Her Majesty’s Post Office (HMPO) will either:

· Post it through the letterbox;

· Hand it to the applicant if he/she is at home; or

· Leave a card or post a letter stating how he/she can get it; it will not state the package is a passport.

With respect to renewing, persons must renew their passport before they can travel if either:

· Their passport has expired; or

· They do not have enough time remaining on it.

How much time a person has on their passport depends on the country that they are visiting. To be safe, persons should check the entry requirements of the country they want to travel to.

Please note that there are different rules if a passport is lost, stolen or damaged, or if a person needs to change their name or personal details.

If the passport is burgundy or has ‘European Union’ on the cover, it can still be used as long as it is valid for travel.

Persons can use this service to renew their passport online and, as stated previously, it costs £75.50.

The applicants will need:

· A digital photo;

· A credit or debit card;

· An existing British passport.

To renew using a paper application form, persons may obtain one by either:

· Going to a post office that has a check-and-send service; or

· Calling the Passport Adviceline.

It costs £85 and the applicant can pay by either:

· Debit or credit card – fill in the form in the application pack; or

· Cheque – made payable to ‘Her Majesty’s Passport Office’. The applicants will also need two new and identical printed photos.

With respect to unexpired visas, persons should send their previous passport with the visa attached to it, along with the application. It should be noted that the previous passport will be returned to the applicant and that he/she will be able to use the visa if both passports are taken when travelling. Just for completeness, please be aware that the rules are different if persons are travelling to Russia.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: la wbassie@yahoo.com