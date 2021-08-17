Some roads blocked in sections of Portland

Heavy rain and strong winds brought about by Tropical Storm Grace are impacting Portland with most roads now reduced to single-lane traffic.

So far, the roadway leading from Dolphin Bay to St Margaret's Bay is littered with downed trees and several roads are inundated.

Further, several communities including Bryan's Bay, Boundbrook, Port Antonio, Anchovy, St Margaret's Bay, Hope Bay, and Black Hill and Buff Bay are now without electricity.

Mayor of Port Antonio, Paul Thompson, is urging persons living in low-lying and flood-prone areas of the parish to be on alert and be ready to evaluate.

