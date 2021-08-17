St Andrew businessmen accused of kidnapping, assault granted $250,000 bail

The two St Andrew businessmen accused of kidnapping and assaulting a customs broker in connection with a botched multi-million dollar drug deal were today each offered $250,000 bail when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Sixty-year-old Ainsley Chance, who operates an investment training company, and property developer Wayne South were offered bail by parish judge Venice Blackstock-Murray on charges of kidnapping and assault.

Chance, who is a licensed firearm holder, is also charged with breaching the terms of his gun permit.

They were ordered to surrender their travel documents and to report to the Constant Spring Police Station every Saturday as conditions of their bail.

A stop order was also imposed.

The accused were warned by the judge not to make any direct or indirect contact with witnesses in the case.

They are to return to court on September 29, when the case file is expected to be completed.

The businessmen are accused of attempting to send a shipment of cocaine, which was reportedly stashed in packages labelled as jerk seasoning, to the United Kingdom.

However, the shipment, which reportedly has an estimated street value of US$363,000 or approximately $54.4 million, was intercepted at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, on August 2 by detectives assigned to the Narcotics Police Division.

After the shipment was confiscated, the businessmen reportedly contacted the customs broker who they had hired to make the shipping arrangements and made plans to meet him at Devon House in St Andrew on August 3.

The customs broker reportedly met with the businessmen and was reportedly transported to another location against his will.

It is reported that while at that location the businessmen accused the broker of stealing the goods with a female customs broker and he was subsequently tied up, beaten, and threatened with death.

The accused men reportedly forced the customs broker to take them to the house of the female customs broker who they had also accused of plotting to steal the cocaine-contaminated shipment.

However, they were intercepted by the police and arrested and later charged.

Attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend is representing both men.

Chance is also being represented by attorney-at-law Able-Don Foote.

