TrackingGrace | Air Canada diverts Kingston flight, Southwest cancels MoBay trips

Tropical Storm Grace has triggered a disruption in air travel to Jamaica.

The storm made landfall in St Mary this morning and has been dumping heavy rain and toppling trees particularly in eastern parishes.

An Air Canada flight enroute to Kingston from Toronto was forced to divert on reaching Cuba.

Those passengers have been taken to Orlando.

In the meantime, Southwest Airline has cancelled its flights to Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport from Baltimore, Houston, Chicago and Orlando.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The US carrier has an average load of 90 per cent during August and a carrying capacity of approximately 150 passengers.

Southwest expects to operate nine flights on Wednesday to transport passengers now stranded in Jamaica.

An advisory from MBJ Airports Limited, the operators of Sangster, said normal operations continue, however, the authorities are monitoring the projected path of the storm and its effect on airline partners.

MBJ is suggesting that passengers contact their carriers for updates.

Tourism stakeholders are also advised to check with their airlines before dispatching their guests to the airport.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com