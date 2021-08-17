TrackingGrace | JPS customers to remain without electricity tonight

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says customers who are currently without electricity will remain in the dark for tonight as it is not in a position to restore power due to the inclement weather.

“We know this is not what our customers want to hear, but the current weather conditions do not allow for the safe restoration of electricity. We cannot afford to compromise the safety of our team members or customers,” said Winsome Callum, Director of Corporate Communications at JPS, in a media release this evening.

“We, therefore ask our customers to be patient as it will take some time to get the power back on, especially in communities where the infrastructure is badly damaged,” continued Callum.

She stated that JPS work teams have started preliminary assessment of the damage to the company's power delivery network.

JPS is reporting damage to the system in several parishes including Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary and St Ann.

The company says that landslides, blocked roads, along with intense lightning, wind and rain in some areas make it difficult for its teams to carry out restoration work.

“We will continue our restoration efforts tomorrow and make every effort to get service back to our customers as quickly as possible,” Callum said.

