TrackingGrace | JUTC buses remain available to public

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says its buses will continue to operate amid the inclement weather.

The state-owned bus company says buses will be available until 6:00 p.m., which is one hour before the start of the nightly curfew.

The JUTC encouraging commuters who are not essential workers to stay indoors due to the bad weather caused by Tropical Storm Grace.

