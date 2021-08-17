TrackingGrace | Shelter opened at Edith Dalton James High School

Residents of New Haven and surrounding communities in St Andrew who are in need of shelter due to flooding are being advised to proceed to the Edith Dalton James High School.

The police say the school is being used as a shelter throughout the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

Sections of Jamaica, including the Corporate Area, are being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain associated with the storm.

Incidents of flooding have been reported in some communities.

