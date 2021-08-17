TrackingGrace | Southwest flights at Sangster airport cancelled, other airlines report delays

All Southwest flights for today at the Sangster International Airport in St James have been cancelled.

This is being reported by MBJ Airports Limited, operators of Sangster.

MBJ says it continues to monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Grace and its effect on the operations of its airline partners.

The airport remains open for normal operations.

MBJ says some airlines have advised of delays for later today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is recommending that industry partners make contact with the airlines regarding flight operations prior to transporting guests to the airport.

How to check flight information at MBJ

Persons needing arrival and departure information for the Sangster airport may visit MBJ's website at https://www.mbjairport.com/flight-information.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.