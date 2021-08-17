TrackingGrace | St Catherine, Corporate Area shelter managers on alert

Shelter managers in St Catherine and in the Corporate Area are on alert to respond to emergencies associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

"The parish management operation was activated at 5 pm yesterday [Monday], and everything is in place to respond to the needs of our citizens. All 61 shelters are ready with shelter managers and supporting agencies on standby," St Catherine parish disaster coordinator Yashaka Japhan Thompson told The Gleaner.

She noted that the shelters are covid compliant and are equipped with isolation rooms, adding that the facilities are also furnished with the necessary provisions such as food, bedding and first-aid kits.

She pointed out that the tsunami system in Old Harbour Bay is functional and that the persons assisted to monitor it are on alert.

Meanwhile, president of the Linstead Community Development Committee Devon Smith said the entity is in a state of readiness and that personnel are working closely with agencies to assist with any humanitarian efforts.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We have done training through the municipal corporation and we are more than equipped to work with the first responders where the need arises," Smith said.

In the meantime, parish disaster coordinator for Kingston and St Andrew, Terry Forrester, says personnel in the Corporate Area are on standby.

"All shelter managers are ready to be activated if the need arises," said Forrester.

"A number of them [shelters] have been furnished with supplies such as sanitation kits, cots, mattresses, and blankets" she added.

She noted that at least 15 shelters are already prep and ready to be opened if required.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.