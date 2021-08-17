#TrackingGrace | Storm causing flooding, falling trees in eastern parishes
Tropical Storm Grace has been battering Jamaica's eastern parishes leaving several streets flooded and fallen trees.
In some places in Portland, the roads have been reduced to single-lane access.
The roadway leading from Dolphin Bay to St Margaret's Bay, for most part, has been littered with downed trees.
Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson is urging persons living in low-lying and flood prone areas of the parish to be on the alert to evacuate.
Flooding or falling trees reported:
ST MARY
Harmony Hall
Belfield
Whitehall
Cumsie
Highgate
Richmond
Prospect
Martins
Ballards Valley
ST ANDREW
Chesterfield Drive
Spanish Town Road
Harbour View
Meanwhile, several communities in Portland are now without electricity.
They include Bryan's Bay, Boundbrook, Port Antonio, Anchovy, St. Margaret's Bay, Hope Bay, and Black Hill and Buff Bay.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com