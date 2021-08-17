TrackingGrace | Storm causing flooding, falling trees in eastern parishes

Tropical Storm Grace has been battering Jamaica's eastern parishes leaving several streets flooded and fallen trees.

In some places in Portland, the roads have been reduced to single-lane access.

The roadway leading from Dolphin Bay to St Margaret's Bay, for most part, has been littered with downed trees.

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson is urging persons living in low-lying and flood prone areas of the parish to be on the alert to evacuate.

Flooding or falling trees reported:

ST MARY

Harmony Hall

Belfield

Whitehall

Cumsie

Highgate

Richmond

Prospect

Martins

Ballards Valley

ST ANDREW

Chesterfield Drive

Spanish Town Road

Harbour View

Meanwhile, several communities in Portland are now without electricity.

They include Bryan's Bay, Boundbrook, Port Antonio, Anchovy, St. Margaret's Bay, Hope Bay, and Black Hill and Buff Bay.

