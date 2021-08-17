TrackingGrace | Water disruption in several parishes due to bad weather

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that it has been forced to suspend operations and water supply distribution from several of its facilities due to high turbidity levels and conditions associated with the bad weather.

Facilities in St Andrew, Portland, St Ann, Clarendon and St Elizabeth are currently affected.

Customers are being assured that once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the re-start of operations and water supply distribution.

The areas being impacted are:

St Andrew - Sections of Bucky Plain, Belmont, Grant Hill, Florence Hill, Lawrence Tavern, Mount Ogle, Matthew Road, Toms River, Cokely, Johnny Ridge, Mahoney, Rose Hall, Lawrence Tavern, Cassava River, Moount Olive, Assett Hill, Unity, Fern Hill, Pigeon Valley, Grant Hill, and Goulbourne.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Portland - Passley Gardens Housing Scheme and Snow Hill.

Clarendon - Kellits, Crofts Hill, Good Hope, Tait, Pedro, Rhoden Hall, Guava Ground, Hickery, Comsie, and Jericho.

St Ann - White Hall, Dillion Town, Mosley Hall, and New Hope.

St Elizabeth - Benlomonds, Siloah, Thornton, Williamsfield, Windsor, Spring, Pang Town, Bagdale Mountain, Morgan Town, Union, Raheen Housing Scheme, Marlborough, Russell Hill, Comfort Hall, Ever Green, Mount Pleasant, Lineside, Appleton H/S, Oxford, Paul Mountain and Content.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.