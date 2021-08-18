19 additional COVID-19 deaths, 289 new cases

Jamaica has recorded 19 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,339.

Those who have died are:

* A 57-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 66-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 50-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 75-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 47-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* A 64-year-old female from Westmoreland

* A 65-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* A 67-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 94-year-old female from St Ann

* An 83-year-old male from St Ann

* A 77-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 77-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 52-year-old woman from St Catherine

* A 58-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 44-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 65-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 58-year-old female from St James

* A 39-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 63-year-old woman from Hanover

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 12 and 16.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 170.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 112.

Meanwhile, there were 289 new cases with ages ranging from six months to 94 years, pushing the total to 59,377 with 10,095 being active.

Of the new cases, 179 are women and 110 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Westmoreland - 83

* Kingston and St Andrew - 80

* St Catherine - 38

* St James - 31

* St Ann - 13

* Manchester - 12

* Trelawny - 11

* St Elizabeth - 7

* Portland - 8

* Hanover - 6

* Clarendon - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 1,128 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 30.7%.

In the meantime, there were 30 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,570.

Some 494 persons are in hospital with 111 being moderately ill and 32 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 40,197 are at home.

