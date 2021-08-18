22 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 22 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jamaica.

The Ministry says the positive cases are among the results of 40 of 60 samples sent for testing at the Caribbean Public Health Agency

“The epidemiology and laboratory teams are now doing further analysis to see if there is any particular significant factor related to the 22 identified. The public will be kept updated,” Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said in a media statement.

The confirmation of the presence of the variant comes as Jamaica recorded 289 new COVID-19 infectious and confirmed 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infections now moves to 59,377 since the first case was confirmed last year while the total number of deaths stands at 1,339.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.