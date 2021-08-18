60,000 people still without power following storm
The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says just under 60,000 people are still without power.
This morning up to 100,000 people were out of electricity following damage to their supply system caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.
The JPS says its teams will continue working into the night to restore supply to as many customers as possible.
“Our teams worked throughout the day to complete damage assessment and do critical repair work. Over the next few hours we will focus on energising the lines that have been repaired,” said Winsome Callum, JPS' Corporate Communications Director.
COMMUNITIES TO RECEIVE POWER TONIGHT:
Kingston and St Andrew
Retreat Avenue, Norbrook, Waterworks, Belvedere, Happy Grove, Graham Heights, Cherry Gardens, Birdsucker Lane, Smokey Vale, Old Stony Hill Road, Savoy Avenue, Oaklands, Mona, College Green
Hanover
Jericho, Rejoin, Rock Spring, Cessnoch, Jerusalem Mountain, Breeze Hill
Manchester
Cow Pen District, Freemans Hall, Bun Tump, Mendez Town, Harmonds,
St Elizabeth
Spice Grove, Grossmond, Niagra, Crooks Botton, Coka, Bread Nut Walk, Bogue, Pine Piece, Mulgrave, Lawless, Southampton
St James
Rose Heights, Haddington, New Milns, Friendship, Copse, Miles Town, Spring Farm, Watford Hill, Woodland, Sugar Mill Rd, Ironshore, John's Hall to Maroon Town, Chelsea, Irwin
Westmoreland
Deans Valley, Cave, Kilmarnock, Grange Flower Hill, Fullers Field, Camp Savannah, Bethel Town
Clarendon
Balacc River, Tenant, Crook River, Trout Hall, Frankfield
St Ann
Goshen and Rural Retreat,
St Catherine
Bridgeport, Hellshire Heights, Nolist, York Street, Caymanas Bay, Sligoville
Trelawny
Top Hill, Martha Brae Rafting Bridge
