Almost 100,000 JPS customers still without electricity

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says close to 100,000 customers are still without power arising from damage to the national grid caused by Tropical Storm Grace.

Kingston & St Andrew, St James, St Mary, Portland and Trelawny are the parishes with the largest number of affected customers.

Here are the affected areas:

Kingston & St Andrew - Hughenden, Havendale, Mona, Glengoffe, Kingweston, Merryvale, Cherry Gardens, Old Stony Hill Rd Vineyard Town, Manley Meadows and Harbour View.

Portland - Norwich Spring Gardens, Mount Pleasant and Buff Bay.

St Mary - Highgate, Gibraltor and Guys Hill.

St Thomas - Middleton, Spring Garden, Lyssons, Arcadia, Port Morant and Dalvey.

Hanover - Askenish, Mount Carmel, Johnson Town, March Town and Esher.

Manchester - Hanbury, Albert Town and Porus.

St Elizabeth - Goshen, Hodges and Malvern.

St James - Cornwall Courts, Hurlock, Flagstaff, Catherine Hall, Moore Park, Orange, Cambridge, Adelphie and Richmond Hill.

Westmoreland - Broughton, Good Hope and Geneva.

Clarendon - Mineral Heights, Lionel Town, Dembigh and Birdhill.

Portmore - Edgewater, Hellshire and Bridgeport.

St Ann - Runaway Bay, Bamboo and Tydixon.

St Catherine - Eltham, Crescent District, Watermount and Point Hill.

Trelawny - Friendship, Wakefield, Rhyne Park and Spot Valley.

JPS says its teams are working right across Jamaica to get service back to as many customers as possible today.

The company says the restoration process will take time, as it has to be done in keeping with international safety standards to protect the technical teams, customers and the electricity network.

