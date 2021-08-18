Delta variant confirmed in seven parishes, Westmoreland leads

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie has revealed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in seven parishes with Westmoreland leading the tally.

Speaking Wednesday afternoon with Dionne Jackson Miller on Radio Jamaica, Bisasor McKenzie said of the 22 COVID samples tested positive for the Delta variant, five were from patients in Westmoreland.

The others were among COVID patients in St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St Ann, Kingston and St Andrew.

The chief medical officer said it was clear that the highly contagious variant has spread across the country.

In the meantime, she said hospitalisations are rapidly increasing.

The latest statistics indicate that 494 people are in hospital with 111 moderately ill and 32 critical.

Health authorities today visited the Westmoreland hospital where a 40-bed field hospital is to be erected.

Bisasor McKenzie said hospitals are now using regular wards to house COVID patients.

As a result, elective surgeries are being reduced.

The Health Ministry is also discouraging people from showing up at hospitals if they do not have to.

