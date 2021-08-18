E-10 87 down $0.70, E-10 90 down $0.71 and diesel down $0.50

Gas prices are to down up on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.70 to sell for $155.74 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.71 sell for $162.49.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.50 per litre to sell for $144.21.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $153.88 per litre following a decrease of $0.25.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.99 to sell for $123.07.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $2.73 to sell for $71.49, while butane will move up by $3.06 to sell for $79.57 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

