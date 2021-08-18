Education Minister hints Delta confirmation will delay face-to-face school

Education Minister Fayval Williams says the government will have to recalibrate the timetable for face-to-face schooling following the confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is in Jamaica.

The Health Ministry today confirmed that of 60 samples sent for testing 40 results have been received with 22 positive for the Delta variant.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said the government was targeting mid-September for face-to-face schooling.

However, online learning is scheduled to begin on September 6, 2021.

Speaking with reporters in Trelawny at the Jamaica Teachers' Association's annual conference, Williams said in the meantime the government would continue to promote vaccination.

"We're going to focus all our efforts now," she said.

Williams said the vaccination effort will be in partnership with the Health Ministry.

Jamaica will on Thursday received 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States.

The Pfizer vaccine may be administered to children and Williams said the ministry will be seeking to encourage parents to ensure that their children are inoculated.

A press conference is to be held Thursday to announce the vaccination details for children.

In the meantime, Williams said she was pleased with the take-up of the vaccine by teachers.

More than 68 per cent of the island's teachers have been vaccinated.

