‘Faithful crime-fighter’ laid to rest

Late police Corporal Devon Thomas has been lauded as a faithful crime-fighter who gave yeoman service to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Thomas, 50, was murdered at a bar in Mona Common, St Andrew, in July.

He was praised by mourners as a dedicated cop at his funeral, held at the Central Village New Testament Church of God in St Catherine last Thursday.

Among the high-profile attendees was Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

“It was with deep sadness that I lead the Jamaica Constabulary Force family in mourning the loss of a colleague who served the people of Jamaica for 28 years,” Anderson told congregants.

Tributes were offered by members of the St Andrew Central Police Division, to which Thomas was assigned at the time of his death. The Jamaica Police Federation also hailed the late crime-fighter as an asset to the force.

Thomas, who had previously served in the St James and Kingston Western divisions, as well as at Motorised Patrol and Protective Services, had been enlisted with the JCF from May 21,1993, to July 2, 2021, when his life was cut short.

As at August 16, there were 51 murders in the St Andrew Central Police Division, 12 fewer than the number recorded for the corresponding period in 2020. That represents a 19 per cent decline year-on-year.

Senior Superintendent of Police Marlon Nesbeth eulogised Thomas as a good worker, whose death has left a void in the organisation.

“He could be called upon at a moment’s notice and he would be ready for work. He served the people very well and he would have gone on to a higher rank, as he was only 50 years old. He is sadly missed by all his colleagues,” Nesbeth said.

The deceased’s son, Dejaun Thomas, and niece Natalie Smith also paid tribute to the family man with a poem titled Daddy, My World, My Hero.

Thomas’ remains were interred at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.

