Four killed, one injured in Manchester market truck crash

An early morning truck crash on Pen Hill in Manchester has left four persons dead and one injured.

It is reported that approximately 2:30 a.m, five persons were travelling on a market truck from Colleyville to the Coronation Market in Kingston when the truck developed problems and overturned.

The Manchester Fire Department arrived on the scene to see three persons trapped and unresponsive in the front of the motor truck.

A fourth person who was also unresponsive was in the back of the truck.

A fifth person had jumped from the moving vehicle.

The police have not yet released the names of the deceased.

