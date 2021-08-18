NWC Spanish Town plant out of operation due to water quality from river

The National Water Commission is reporting that its Spanish Town Treatment Plant in St Catherine has been shut down due to issues relating to the quality of water from the river source that normally supplies the plant.

The NWC explains that based on the routine sampling of the water intake area, the company detected an increase in the PH level and immediately implemented precautionary measures to prevent any flows from entering the treatment facility.

As a result, several communities served by the system will likely experience low water pressures or no water conditions until the quality of the river flows has improved sufficiently to facilitate the restart of water distribution activities.

Areas include Spanish Town, Westmore, Hampton Green, Lakemore Gdns, Newton Avenue, Nugent Street, McCoy's Land, Mayfair Mews, Brunswick Avenue, Job's Lane, Prado Verde, White Water Meadows, Hartlands, McCooks Pen, Leiba Gdns, Sydenham Gardens, Wedge Wood Gardens, Willowdene. Hopedale, Old Harbour Main Road, Horizon Park, Sydenham Villa, Cromarty Grove, Valdez Road, Homestead, Lucky Glades, Cross Road, Phoenix, Innswood Garden, Seville # 2, Salt Pond, and Dunbeholden.

The NWC says it will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates to its customers over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The NWC is assuring that every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.