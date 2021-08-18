Outpatient clinics at Mandeville Regional Hospital rescheduled

The Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester is advising that some outpatient clinics for today have been cancelled and appointments are to be rescheduled.

Persons with appointments for the surgical, urology, antenatal and ear, nose and throat clinics are affected.

The hospital's management has apologised for the inconvenience and said that persons will be advised of the rescheduled dates for the clinics.

