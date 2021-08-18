Pastor gives back to communities

NEW YORK-BASED Pastor Dionne Bryce-Wells and members of her family spent August 9-16 distributing grocery packages and school supplies to adults and children in Devon, Harry Watch, Ballynure, Hibernia, her alma mater, Christiana High School, Alligator Pond, Robin’s Hall and other communities close to where she grew up in Manchester.

Last year, they distributed 1,300 grocery packages and this year they delivered in excess of 950 plus 580 school bags containing masks and pencils. The mission was started some seven years ago by her church’s Bishop Angelo Barbaso from Africa’s West Coast. He heads the Temple of Restoration Hands of Hope which is under the Pentecostal umbrella, and their membership of more than 7,000-strong spans four countries. Jamaica is yet to get a branch but that’s a goal. They have held many crusades in the island over the years.

“We first came to Jamaica in 2012 and our first recipients were boys’ and girls’ clubs. A majority of our congregation in New York is from Jamaica so they are always asking us to come. When we first arrived, we saw the need of the people and that led us to always bring bags of food, school supplies or whatever we can,” Bryce-Wells said.

The group has over the years assisted people in Kingston, St James, St Mary, St Thomas and St Catherine, but last year when the pandemic struck, Bryce-Wells teamed up with her aunt – attorney-at-law Shernett Robinson – who suggested adding Manchester to the list. Robinson enlisted the leadership of her church to identify the needy persons for the assistance.

“Last year we distributed packages in Coleyville, Bryce and Robin’s Hall because with the onset of COVID-19, many people reached out to us on our 24-hour prayer line and WhatsApp number for prayer and food,” the benevolent pastor said.

She noted that having no sister church here presented a problem with reaching the needy, so her aunt’s help was very valuable in filling those gaps. Working with Sampar’s Cash & Carry and Lasco Distributors, they purchased close to US$2,000 worth of food, and that was supplemented by barrels of school supplies, masks and other items.

“The wholesalers packed the bags and delivered them to the Kingston locations and our team went to the communities in Manchester to distribute the rest,” Bryce-Wells said. Funds for the project are usually raised from the church members and the church budget.

She said Bishop Barbaso gives from his heart even if he has to go without. He began the ministry without a home or car and so he understands need. “We do the same missionary work in South Africa, Brazil and Trinidad where we have churches. In spite of the pandemic we helped seven countries last year.”

One grateful resident of Harry Watch was overheard saying: “God nuh come but Him send smaddy.”

Pastor Bryce-Wells left Jamaica on Monday, August 17, but on her way she left food, masks, book bags and care packages at Maxfield Park Children’s Home. Planning for the mission begins four to six months ahead of time and the membership feels gratified knowing that they assisted with genuine needs.

“Now that I have my aunt’s help, I will carry on. Just seeing the look on the children’s faces was very encouraging and I encourage others to help. You don’t have to be a millionaire; once you have the intention, God will provide. What you do for self stays with you, but what you do for others lives on.”