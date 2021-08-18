Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive on Thursday

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is to arrive in Jamaica on Thursday.

In a media release this afternoon, the Ministry stated that the 204,000 doses were originally scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, but the shipment was delayed due to the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

And in a tweet this afternoon, the US Embassy posted that 208,260 doses of the vaccine are set to be shipped to Jamaica tomorrow, which is more than what was reported by the health ministry.

The donation of the Pfizer vaccine represents the first tranche of approximately 600,000 doses that are to be delivered in three shipments over three months.

The health ministry reiterated that children and teens will be prioritised for vaccination with the Pfizer shot.

“The Pfizer vaccine has been proven safe and is approved for use in children and adolescents. I urge the public's support for our efforts as we prioritise their vaccination in the coming days,” said Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton in the media release.

Noting the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations, Tufton argued that it has never been more important for citizens, including those 12 years and older, to get vaccinated.

