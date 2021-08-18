Policeman succumbs after being shot during St Catherine robbery

A police corporal attached to the Glengoffe Police Station has died in hospital after being shot by unknown assailants in Central Village, which is just outside of Spanish Town in St Catherine.

The shooting happened around 7 o'clock this morning.

It is reported that the policeman went to the area to buy a car.

He was pounced on by men armed with guns and shot several times.

The policeman was robbed of an undetermined sum of money.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

- Ruddy Mathison

