Portland businessman charged with fraud

Portland businessman 36-year-old Donavon Thompson, otherwise called 'Free', has been charged by detectives attached to the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) with fraud.

Thompson, who is of a Norwich Heights address, was charged on Monday with fraudulent conversion arising from allegations relating to the purchasing of motor vehicles.

It is being alleged that between April 2020 and May 2021 the complainant paid Thompson approximately $3,150,000 in order for him to buy two motor vehicles.

The police say after not receiving the vehicles by the agreed time, the complainant demanded the cars or his money back.

However, neither was forthcoming and the complainant reported the matter to the police's fraud squad.

Thompson later surrendered to detectives and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

