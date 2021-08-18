Some tax offices remain closed, delayed openings at others

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that some taxes will remain closed today while others will have delayed opens arising from the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

The tax offices in Portland and St Mary as well as the Cross Roads location in St Andrew are closed to the public.

The reopening of all other tax and business offices will be delayed to 9:00 am.

Please note however that the scheduled reopening time of 9:00 a.m. could be further delayed at specific offices if conditions warrant it, the TAJ stated.

Persons are reminded that several services are available online via TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm instead of having to visit a tax office to do so.

Further updates will be provided with respect to the reopening of offices for regular operations.

