Westmoreland farmer charged with murder

Twenty-five-year-old Westmoreland farmer Aldeno Washington has been charged with murder.

He is being accused of killing 45-year-old Lincoln Stewart, a labourer of Ashton district in Bethel Town in the parish on Friday, July 16.

Washington was charged on Tuesday after turning himself in to the police in the company of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised

The police report that about 9:45 p.m. on the day in question, the accused was seen burying a large object on a farm in the community.

It is further reported that on Wednesday, July 21 a resident discovered Stewart's body and summoned the police.

On their arrival, the police say the body was seen in a decomposing state.

The scene was processed and the body removed.

A probe was then launched.

