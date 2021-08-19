555 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,342.

The deceased are a 60-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 94-year-old man from St Thomas, and a 53-year-old woman from Clarendon.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred on August 17.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 113.

Meanwhile, there were 555 new cases with ages ranging from 45 days to 99 years, pushing the total to 59,932 with 10,617 being active.

Of the new cases, 328 are women and 227 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 90

* Kingston and St Andrew - 81

* St Thomas - 55

* St James - 54

* Manchester - 53

* Westmoreland - 41

* Trelawny – 35

* Clarendon - 34

* St Elizabeth - 32

* St Ann - 24

* Portland - 24

* St Mary - 17

* Hanover - 15

A total of 2,184 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 41.9%.

In the meantime, there were 29 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,599.

Some 559 persons are in hospital with 100 being moderately ill and 36 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 42,889 are at home.

