Corporate Hands | Digicel Foundation supports food security

President of the Needham Pen Farmers Association in St Thomas, Winston Scott (centre), receives a cheque for $650,000 through Digicel Foundation’s ‘20 for 20’ grant. St Thomas native and Digicel Foundation CEO, Charmaine Daniels (right), was more than happy to take part in the presentation, alongside Jeremy Owen, sales and distribution general manager at Digicel. The handover took place at Digicel’s headquarters in downtown Kingston on August 10. Launched in April, the 20 for 20 grants recognise Digicel Jamaica’s 20th anniversary. The grants are part of Digicel Foundation’s annual micro-grant funding, known as the ‘Mek a Muckle’ programme. This year, all of the grants place a focus on youth development through training, skill development and access to resources.