Corporate Hands | FLOW gifts students with tablets

From left: Sheldon Millington, founder of House of SDM; Francine James-Prince, director of finance at the Tourism Enhancement Fund; and Courtney Bell, project officer at FLOW Foundation, during a presentation of tablets to students on August 10. Thirty-nine students in Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine benefited from the tablet drive that was organised by Millington.
Susan Gordon, route sales manager, Grace Foods and Services, presents a tablet to a student following a tablet drive, organised by Sheldon Millington, founder of House of SDM, a recently launched foundation with the objective of giving back to the less fortunate in Jamaica.