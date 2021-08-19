Thu | Aug 19, 2021

Corporate Hands | Red Stripe donates $500,000 to Humble Lion Football Club

Published:Thursday | August 19, 2021 | 12:06 AM
Humble Lion Football Club coach Andrew Price (left) poses with Sean Wallace, head of commerce at Red Stripe, after receiving $500,000 towards the club’s development.
Contributed
